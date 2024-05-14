Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) PT Raised to $13.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of PAHC opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $733.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $18.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 137,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

