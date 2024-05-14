KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Receives $91.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.8 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

NYSE KKR opened at $100.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average of $86.25. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $104.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.