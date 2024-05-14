Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Target Price at $262.00

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Quanta Services stock opened at $265.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,502.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8,297.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after purchasing an additional 901,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

