Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Decreases By 27.3%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 5.3 %

WVVI opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.75. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

