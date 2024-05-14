Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Raised to $5.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Hanesbrands Price Performance
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $51,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
