American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,988. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

