25 LLC Invests $1.70 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

25 LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.12. 7,996,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,909,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,378 shares of company stock worth $35,461,377 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.