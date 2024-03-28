Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Short Interest Update

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNCRY remained flat at $10.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Konecranes has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Konecranes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Konecranes’s previous dividend of $0.15. Konecranes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

