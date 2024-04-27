Spinnaker Trust Purchases 255 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after buying an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,078,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,415,000 after buying an additional 360,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,271,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 909,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,379,000 after buying an additional 47,666 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $130.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,852. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

