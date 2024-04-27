Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 924 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,907,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,121. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

