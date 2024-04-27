NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) to Issue $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NewMarket Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $529.41. The company had a trading volume of 65,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $612.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NewMarket has a one year low of $371.69 and a one year high of $650.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 4th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

