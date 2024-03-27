Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.73.

VIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIV stock opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

