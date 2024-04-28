Terril Brothers Inc. Takes $216,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 1,148,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after buying an additional 829,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after buying an additional 759,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $162,888,000 after buying an additional 549,318 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.41.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,208,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,379,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.10, a PEG ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

