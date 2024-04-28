Addison Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,439.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 665,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 622,253 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,888,000 after purchasing an additional 534,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 110.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 779,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,438,000 after purchasing an additional 409,598 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 64.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,493,000 after purchasing an additional 350,082 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 262,922 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,123. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

