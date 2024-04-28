Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 22,910 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $91,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.