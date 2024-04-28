Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $1,065,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average is $142.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.42 and a 52-week high of $176.42.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.