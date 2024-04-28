Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,470 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,880,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000.

RSPT stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. 351,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,488. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

