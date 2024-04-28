Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,144. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $37.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

