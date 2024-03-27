Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.60 to C$6.80 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90.

In other news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$28,238.86. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Maryse Belanger sold 4,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total transaction of C$28,238.86. Also, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total transaction of C$58,347.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,992 shares of company stock valued at $169,748.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

