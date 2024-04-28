Marquette Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGA. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Saga Communications by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 123,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Saga Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Saga Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Saga Communications had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

