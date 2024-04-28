Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NULV. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 70,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 95,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 77,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

