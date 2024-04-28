Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Holdings Boosted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $187.66 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.35 and a 1 year high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day moving average is $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

