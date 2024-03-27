GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

GoodRx Stock Performance

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. GoodRx has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.44.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in GoodRx by 2,602.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Stories

