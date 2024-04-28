SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Acquired by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

GMF stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $105.10. 568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,693. The stock has a market cap of $341.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $93.51 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

