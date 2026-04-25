Head-To-Head Survey: HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HG and Easterly Government Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $14.74 million 1.46 $1.53 million $0.35 12.14 Easterly Government Properties $336.10 million 3.25 $13.00 million $0.28 84.15

Analyst Recommendations

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HG and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 0.00 Easterly Government Properties 1 3 1 0 2.00

Easterly Government Properties has a consensus target price of $23.49, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than HG.

Risk and Volatility

HG has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG 10.38% 3.91% 2.97% Easterly Government Properties 3.87% 0.94% 0.39%

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats HG on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

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HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by U.S. government tenant agencies and sub-agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. In addition, the company provides excess-of-loss reinsurance coverage related to catastrophic weather risk in Texas; and management advisory services, such as formation, operational, and restructuring services. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Easterly Government Properties

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Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

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