Comparing Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) and Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Trip.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 5.01% 5.23% 3.63% Trip.com Group 53.28% 18.56% 11.40%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Trip.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality 0 2 3 0 2.60 Trip.com Group 0 2 9 0 2.82

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.37%. Trip.com Group has a consensus price target of $77.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.98%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and Trip.com Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality $452.42 million 2.50 $22.67 million $0.78 52.75 Trip.com Group $8.94 billion 3.88 $4.76 billion $6.70 7.93

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality. Trip.com Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. The Spiro segment is an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibitions segment is a global exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.