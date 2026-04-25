Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.70. Approximately 9,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 10,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.36.

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Institutional Trading of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation. FDRV was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

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