Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.4345. Approximately 120,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 251,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Talon Metals Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

About Talon Metals

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade platinum group metals (PGMs), nickel, copper and cobalt projects. The company seeks to advance underexplored sulfide deposits that align with growing demand for critical metals in clean energy and electric vehicle applications.

The company’s flagship asset is the Stillwater West Project, located adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater’s producing Stillwater and East Boulder mines in southwestern Montana, USA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.