Oxus Acquisition (NASDAQ:OXUS) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Free Report) dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.8840 and last traded at $0.9297. Approximately 6,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Down 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

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Oxus Acquisition Company Profile

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Oxus Acquisition Corp is a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol OXUS. As a blank-check acquisition vehicle, the company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering and to complete a business combination, merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar transaction with one or more operating businesses.

Following its public listing, Oxus Acquisition has held its assets in a trust account while seeking a target company.

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