Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.6950. Approximately 57,000 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ostin Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ostin Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Ostin Technology Group Stock Down 1.5%

Institutional Trading of Ostin Technology Group

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

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