Short Interest in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY) Grows By 962.1%

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:AOHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,772 shares, an increase of 962.1% from the March 31st total of 2,144 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,364 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22.

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Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.0723 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. This is a boost from Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF

Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 657.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth about $164,000.

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The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. AOHY was launched on Feb 20, 2024 and is issued by Angel Oak.

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