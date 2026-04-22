Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Preformed Line Products to post earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.08. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $321.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $335.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the fourth quarter worth about $4,640,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 81.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Preformed Line Products by 31.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital set a $275.00 price objective on Preformed Line Products in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Preformed Line Products in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preformed Line Products has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLPC

About Preformed Line Products

(Get Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is a global manufacturer of engineered solutions for electric, telecommunications and industrial infrastructure networks. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products, including preformed wire and cable fittings, anchors, suspension and tension clamps, splice closures and optical fiber hardware. These durable components support the installation, repair and maintenance of overhead and underground systems, helping utilities and contractors manage reliability and safety in demanding environments.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Mayfield Village, Ohio, Preformed Line Products operates manufacturing facilities and distribution centers across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.