Akastor ASA (AKKVF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0068 per share and revenue of $8.0030 million for the quarter.

Akastor ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKKVF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. Akastor ASA has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

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Akastor ASA Company Profile

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Akastor ASA is an Oslo-based industrial investment company dedicated to the offshore energy sector, with a primary focus on oilfield services. Formed in 2014 as a spin-off from Aker Solutions, the company seeks to build and support businesses that deliver critical services to upstream oil and gas operators around the world.

At the core of Akastor’s portfolio is its drilling services arm, which provides drilling rigs, downhole tools and campaign management through its subsidiary Archer.

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