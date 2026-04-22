Civeo (CVEO) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of ($0.61) per share and revenue of $154.6990 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Civeo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Civeo has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $31.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Civeo from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Civeo in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Civeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Civeo

Insider Transactions at Civeo

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp sold 417,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $12,010,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,227.20. The trade was a 86.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 4,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $114,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,978.88. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 430,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,390,768. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation is a leading provider of workforce accommodations and integrated facility management services, primarily serving the oil and gas, mining, and construction sectors. The company specializes in the development, ownership, and operation of remote lodging facilities, commonly known as “man camps,” designed to house workers in geographically challenging environments. Its services include turnkey accommodations, catering, housekeeping, grounds maintenance, and logistical support, tailored to meet the needs of large-scale energy and resource projects.

With a network of lodges and villages across North America and Australia, Civeo caters to clients operating in regions such as Alberta’s oil sands, the Bakken shale play, and Australia’s Pilbara and Bowen Basin mining districts.

Further Reading

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