FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 28,252 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $128.68.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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