Mvb Financial (MVBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $37.5160 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 2.09%. On average, analysts expect Mvb Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mvb Financial Stock Performance

MVBF stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. Mvb Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

Mvb Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Mvb Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

MVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Mvb Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Mvb Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Mvb Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mvb Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 2,673.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mvb Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mvb Financial by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mvb Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mvb Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mvb Financial

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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