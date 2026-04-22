Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Ducommun Stock Down 0.5%

Ducommun stock opened at $141.36 on Wednesday. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $143.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.47.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Ducommun had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ducommun will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $1,365,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,683. The trade was a 34.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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