Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases 24,626 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 217.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,626 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE CMG opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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