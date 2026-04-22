HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HBT Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded HBT Financial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBT

HBT Financial Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $27.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.56.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 26.20%.The company had revenue of $61.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 257,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 87,085 shares in the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 117.8% in the third quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HBT Financial by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HBT Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lenoir, North Carolina. Through its subsidiary, HomeTrust Bank, the company provides a full suite of personal and business banking services across western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee and Upstate South Carolina. The company’s operations include a network of branch offices, ATMs and online banking platforms designed to serve both urban and rural communities in its primary market areas.

HomeTrust Bank’s product offerings encompass traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.