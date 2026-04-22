Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 973,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $139,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $142.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $331.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $170.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

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