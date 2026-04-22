Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Mach Natural Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Mach Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mach Natural Resources from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Mach Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Mach Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

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Mach Natural Resources Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Mach Natural Resources stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Mach Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Mach Natural Resources had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business had revenue of $387.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Mach Natural Resources will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mach Natural Resources

In other news, insider Tom L. Ward bought 153,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $1,999,990.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 13,295,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,500,258.95. This represents a 1.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General Partner S.A R.L. Ikav sold 5,557,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $71,193,867.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,259,110 shares in the company, valued at $54,559,199.10. The trade was a 56.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 163,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,861. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mach Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mach Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Mach Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

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