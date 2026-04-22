Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,699 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 285.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 254,332 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,552,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,815,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,622,000 after buying an additional 58,937 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.0673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

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