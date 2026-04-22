Zacks Research Upgrades Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) to Strong-Buy

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

UROY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Uranium Royalty from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uranium Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Uranium Royalty Trading Down 1.9%

UROY opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.93 million, a P/E ratio of 178.59 and a beta of 1.50. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uranium Royalty will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UROY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Royalty by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,480,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 474,030 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uranium Royalty during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 2,450,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral rights acquisition, royalty and streaming company focused exclusively on the uranium sector. Established in early 2021 and listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol UROY, the company seeks to provide investors with leveraged exposure to uranium prices without direct mining risk. Rather than owning or operating mines, Uranium Royalty acquires long-term royalties and streams on both production and development-stage uranium projects worldwide.

The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses royalty interests across multiple jurisdictions, including Canada, the United States, South America, Central Asia and Australia.

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