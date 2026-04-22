Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Sells 29,808 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,808 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,555,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 179,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,536,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,426,000 after acquiring an additional 395,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,403,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,345,000 after acquiring an additional 371,271 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

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