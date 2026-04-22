QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of QT Imaging in a report on Friday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of QT Imaging in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QT Imaging has an average rating of “Hold”.

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QT Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QTI opened at $6.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.72. QT Imaging has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that QT Imaging will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QT Imaging Company Profile

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QT Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: QTI) is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced ultrasound imaging solutions. The company focuses on real-time volumetric imaging systems designed to enhance diagnostic capabilities in obstetrics, gynecology and other clinical applications. QT Imaging’s flagship Q.VIEW® system and associated software suite enable practitioners to capture, analyze and visualize high-resolution 3D/4D ultrasound images, offering improved workflow efficiency and enhanced patient care.

QT Imaging’s product portfolio includes proprietary transducers, imaging consoles and software platforms that can be integrated with existing ultrasound scanners from leading original equipment manufacturers.

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