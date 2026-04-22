KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $126.51 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,300 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $126,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $1,872,702.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,016,431. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
CocaCola Price Performance
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.
CocaCola Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CocaCola
CocaCola News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts give KO an average “Buy” recommendation, which supports demand for the stock ahead of earnings and can buoy sentiment. CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting how much dividend income a long‑term KO holder would have collected reinforces the stock’s appeal to income investors and may attract buy‑and‑hold flows. Here’s How Much Dividend Income You’d Have Collected If You’d Bought 100 Shares of Coca-Cola 10 Years Ago
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst previews (UBS/Zacks/Proactive) expect resiliency for Q1 (consensus EPS around $0.81), which raises the chance of an earnings beat or a steady print that could stabilize the stock. Coca-Cola Q1 earnings set to show resilience amid uncertain backdrop
- Positive Sentiment: Analyses pointing to sustainable pricing strategy (managed price/volume mix and ~4% pricing) suggest management can protect margins in a softer consumer environment. Coca‑Cola’s Pricing Strategy: Sustainable in a Softening Market?
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings commentary and valuation pieces ask whether KO is sensibly priced at ~US$75, offering balanced views for investors deciding to buy before the report. Is Coca-Cola (KO) Still Sensibly Priced After Its Recent Share Price Steadiness?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting a quiet shift in growth strategy (beyond the dividend narrative) highlights strategic initiatives that are longer‑term in nature and less likely to move the stock sharply in the day. Forget the Dividend Narrative. Coca‑Cola Has Quietly Pivoted Its Growth Strategy.
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports that a major investor (Point72) is actively reallocating raise interest in names they hold, but it’s unclear how material any current position in KO is to share‑price direction. Steve Cohen’s Point72 Is Aggressively Buying These 3 Stocks. Here’s Why They’re Worth a Closer Look
- Neutral Sentiment: Regional/portfolio news (Coca‑Cola Europacific update) is drawing attention but is more likely to affect local operations or peers than KO’s global headline trading. Coca‑Cola Europacific Update Sparks Fresh Market Attention
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term weakness: coverage reports KO trading down and “falling more steeply than the broader market” today, which reflects short‑term selling pressure ahead of the earnings release. Coca‑Cola (KO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know Coca‑Cola (KO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know (Zacks)
CocaCola Profile
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.
Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.
Featured Stories
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