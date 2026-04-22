HC Wainwright Upgrades Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) to Strong-Buy

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

ASST has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Strive in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Strive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Strive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Strive

Strive Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ ASST opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 15.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Strive has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $268.40.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) EPS for the quarter. Strive had a negative return on equity of 122.88% and a negative net margin of 7,335.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Strive will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Benjamin Pham bought 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $50,084.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,084.84. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Strive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Strive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Strive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

About Strive

(Get Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

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