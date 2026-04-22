GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
NYSE JNJ opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $146.12 and a 52-week high of $251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $544.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.08 and a 200-day moving average of $218.04.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 61.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.48.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ
Key Johnson & Johnson News
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat-and-raise: J&J posted stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, raised full‑year revenue expectations and reiterated solid growth in Innovative Medicines — supports longer‑term earnings visibility. How to Play J&J Stock Post a Beat-and-Raise Performance in Q1
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness: Guggenheim raised its price target to $266 and kept a Buy rating after Q1 — an incremental catalyst for upside. Guggenheim Adjusts Price Target on Johnson & Johnson
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend support: J&J was highlighted among large dividend payers and recently raised its payout — keeps appeal for income investors. 3 Giant Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts
- Positive Sentiment: MedTech product news: J&J debuted CARTOSOUND SONATA and highlighted CARTO innovations at HRS 2026 — supports MedTech growth narrative. CARTO-Powered Innovation Including Debut of CARTOSOUND SONATA
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: Management will host a fireside chat at the RBC Healthcare Conference (May 19) — useful for updates but not an immediate earnings event. Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate mentions: J&J appears as a reference customer in tech product coverage (Mindtickle) and in lists by prominent investors — supportive background but low direct impact. Mindtickle Launches ElevateOS
- Negative Sentiment: Stelara LOE and patent erosion remain a structural headwind cited in post‑earnings commentary; management is citing offsets but market sensitivity to LOE keeps upside capped. How to Play J&J Stock Post a Beat-and-Raise Performance in Q1
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and profit‑taking: Social/filing summaries show significant insider share sales and chatter about pre‑market weakness — can pressure sentiment near term. JNJ Opinions on Q1 Earnings Release
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/short‑term setup: price is trading below the 50‑day moving average (resistance) with above‑average volume today — typical conditions for short‑term pullbacks even after good results.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
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