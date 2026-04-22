Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Strive, Inc. $ASST

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorkville Advisors Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,593,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,778,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,296,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

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Strive Trading Down 2.0%

ASST opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 15.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. Strive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $268.40.

Insider Activity

Strive ( NASDAQ:ASST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported ($4.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Strive had a negative return on equity of 122.88% and a negative net margin of 7,335.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Strive, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strive news, CFO Benjamin Pham acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $65,017.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $65,017. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Strive in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Strive from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Strive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Strive in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ASST

About Strive

(Free Report)

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

Further Reading

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