Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces Earnings Results

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.11), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $98.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 16.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

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Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WASH

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Washington Trust Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting Washington Trust Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reported revenue materially beat consensus — Washington Trust disclosed $98.35M in revenue for Q1 vs. the ~$58.2M analysts’ expectation, a large upside that suggests one-time gains or stronger non‑interest income that helped top top‑line prints. Washington Trust press release

Reported revenue materially beat consensus — Washington Trust disclosed $98.35M in revenue for Q1 vs. the ~$58.2M analysts’ expectation, a large upside that suggests one-time gains or stronger non‑interest income that helped top top‑line prints. Positive Sentiment: Community goodwill event — the bank donated 5,000 jars of peanut butter to regional food pantries, a local PR positive that supports brand and community relations (limited direct impact on fundamentals). PBN article

Community goodwill event — the bank donated 5,000 jars of peanut butter to regional food pantries, a local PR positive that supports brand and community relations (limited direct impact on fundamentals). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — management commentary in the Q1 2026 earnings call will be important for guidance, explanation of the revenue composition, credit trends and margin outlook; investors should read the call for details on sustainability. Earnings call transcript

Earnings call transcript available — management commentary in the Q1 2026 earnings call will be important for guidance, explanation of the revenue composition, credit trends and margin outlook; investors should read the call for details on sustainability. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations and net income fell — Washington Trust reported $0.66 GAAP EPS vs. the $0.77 consensus and Q1 net income of $12.6M, down from $16.0M in the prior quarter; an EPS miss typically pressures regional bank multiples. PR Newswire release

EPS missed expectations and net income fell — Washington Trust reported $0.66 GAAP EPS vs. the $0.77 consensus and Q1 net income of $12.6M, down from $16.0M in the prior quarter; an EPS miss typically pressures regional bank multiples. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes and headlines emphasize the miss and stock decline — analysts and press (Zacks, MSN) are highlighting the EPS/revenue mix and shares dropped on the news, with unusually high trading volume indicating active selling. MSN coverage

Market reaction: coverage notes and headlines emphasize the miss and stock decline — analysts and press (Zacks, MSN) are highlighting the EPS/revenue mix and shares dropped on the news, with unusually high trading volume indicating active selling. Negative Sentiment: Analyst note summaries: Zacks and others flag that EPS and core metrics missed estimates — expect downward pressure on near‑term sentiment until management clarifies recurring earnings power and credit/margin trends. Zacks analysis

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, a community bank headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Through its subsidiary, the company operates a network of branch offices across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities with a full suite of financial services.

The company’s core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

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